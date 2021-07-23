Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 68,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 523.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,949,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834,739 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 70.8% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 10,860,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,396 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,841,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 53.9% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,973,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,483,000 after buying an additional 1,391,103 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,034,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,129,000 after buying an additional 1,131,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

