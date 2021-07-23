Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 194,753 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 83.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 194,753 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,872,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,788,000 after acquiring an additional 289,550 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1,545.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,649,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,563 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,157,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,475,000 after purchasing an additional 398,187 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,042,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,567,000 after buying an additional 1,577,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,719,000 after buying an additional 62,232 shares in the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

HIW stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $48.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.12.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.56%. Analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

