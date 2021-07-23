Scopus Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Position in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTKU. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the first quarter worth $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000.

SportsTek Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

