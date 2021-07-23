Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Commerzbank

Commerzbank upgraded shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SCRYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.75.

SCRYY stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. Scor has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Scor had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Scor will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.2178 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Scor’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

