Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $972.43 million, a P/E ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.07. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $24.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.35 million. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $30,213,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

