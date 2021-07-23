Scotiabank Raises Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$51.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AP.UN. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$50.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$42.25 to C$44.50 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$44.50 to C$49.50 in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$49.38.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$45.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of C$31.50 and a 1 year high of C$46.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1417 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is presently 64.59%.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

