Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €78.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been assigned a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.24% from the company’s previous close.

G24 has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €72.83 ($85.69).

Get Scout24 alerts:

Shares of Scout24 stock traded up €1.02 ($1.20) during trading on Friday, hitting €72.06 ($84.78). 107,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The company has a quick ratio of 12.98, a current ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a 1 year high of €79.80 ($93.88). The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion and a PE ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €68.30.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.