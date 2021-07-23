ScPrime (SCP) Market Capitalization Tops $1.98 Million

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 36.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 65.7% higher against the US dollar. ScPrime has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $10,076.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0540 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001819 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00039790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00049433 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 43,312,202 coins and its circulating supply is 36,628,591 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.