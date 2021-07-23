Scrypta Trading Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 76.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One Scrypta coin can currently be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Scrypta has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. Scrypta has a market capitalization of $250,067.92 and $49.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Scrypta alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00022863 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003452 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001610 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000154 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 20,435,868 coins and its circulating supply is 17,635,868 coins. Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scrypta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scrypta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.