Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st.

Seagate Technology has increased its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of STX stock opened at $83.14 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.60.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on STX. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.43.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

