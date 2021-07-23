Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark from $112.00 to $102.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Seagate Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $83.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $2,347,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,971 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

