Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.05-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95-3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.96 billion.Seagate Technology also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.050-$2.350 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STX. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.43.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.92. 14,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,599. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

