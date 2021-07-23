Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Increased to $106.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective increased by Northland Securities from $98.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on STX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights lowered Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.43.

Shares of STX opened at $83.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.60. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

