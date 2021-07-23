Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Clearway Energy in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.05.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Clearway Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

CWEN stock opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 55.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.68. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.329 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.00%.

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos purchased 2,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global purchased 16,219 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $416,828.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,590 shares of company stock worth $603,587 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,704,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,389,000 after acquiring an additional 249,459 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,215,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,215,000 after acquiring an additional 76,885 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 34.7% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 797,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,452,000 after acquiring an additional 205,590 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 36.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 441,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,410,000 after acquiring an additional 117,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 385,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after acquiring an additional 16,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

