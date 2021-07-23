SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. The company also offers orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised SeaSpine from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised SeaSpine from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.28 million, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.19. SeaSpine has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.13.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $41.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.75 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a negative return on equity of 25.16%. Analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaSpine news, insider Beau Standish sold 18,154 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $341,839.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,839.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNE. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaSpine (SPNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.