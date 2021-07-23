Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Shares Sold by BVF Inc. IL

BVF Inc. IL lowered its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,379,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924,977 shares during the quarter. BVF Inc. IL owned approximately 2.10% of Selecta Biosciences worth $10,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 12,943 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Shares of SELB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,545. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SELB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

In related news, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 12,500 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.