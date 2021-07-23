Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Sempra Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SRE has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.43.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $129.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.33 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

