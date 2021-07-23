Sentinel Protocol Market Cap Hits $64.78 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $64.78 million and $27.77 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00043836 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00017415 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007183 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002999 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

