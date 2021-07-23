Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Shares Sold by Divisar Capital Management LLC

Divisar Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,479,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 268,222 shares during the period. Sequans Communications makes up 3.0% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.17% of Sequans Communications worth $8,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sequans Communications by 2,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the first quarter worth about $81,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the first quarter worth about $97,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SQNS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.37. The company had a trading volume of 917 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,184. Sequans Communications S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.65.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Sequans Communications from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

