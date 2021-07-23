Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after Chardan Capital raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $30.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. 52,228 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 980,818 shares.The stock last traded at $7.46 and had previously closed at $7.95.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MCRB. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $46.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $36.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $76,063,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,109 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 37.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,647,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,659 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 824.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after purchasing an additional 869,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 134.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 202,666 shares in the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $683.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.95.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. Analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.