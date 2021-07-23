SF Capital (SFCP) Market Cap Achieves $58,501.04

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded up 52% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 23rd. SF Capital has a market capitalization of $58,501.04 and $34.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SF Capital has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One SF Capital coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00039617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00104171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00142689 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,346.62 or 0.99547851 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

SF Capital Coin Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SF Capital’s official website is www.sfcapital.io

SF Capital Coin Trading

