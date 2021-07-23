SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCVX. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 66.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 503.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 13,863 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $320,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,117 shares in the company, valued at $13,718,161.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 9,500 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,515 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,609 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

PCVX opened at $22.52 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $58.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -7.63.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

