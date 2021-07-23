SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $135,000 in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,367,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,034,000 after buying an additional 1,925,786 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,764,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,386,000 after buying an additional 330,733 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,000,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,561,000 after buying an additional 98,665 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 232,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,670,000 after buying an additional 26,164 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 228,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,337,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $89.05 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $94.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.24.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

