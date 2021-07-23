SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $128,000 Investment in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 153 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.73% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $766.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $834.48. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.20. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $310.27 and a one year high of $901.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $476.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 46.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCNCA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.