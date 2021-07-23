SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,142,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,702,000 after buying an additional 155,335 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,630,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,210,000 after purchasing an additional 829,755 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,965,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,586 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 607,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 368,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADCT opened at $22.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.81. The company has a quick ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.41. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $53.35.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.54. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

