SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gossamer Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $7.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $583.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 15.82 and a quick ratio of 15.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $15.08.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

