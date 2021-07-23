SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd Acquires Shares of 30,000 Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tilray alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Tilray from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC downgraded Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Tilray in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

Shares of TLRY stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $13.44. 316,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,689,598. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.92. Tilray Inc has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 136.31% and a negative net margin of 336.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $7,188,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 789,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,907,980. 3.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tilray Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.