Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of NYSE SHLX opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. Shell Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.81.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 113.83% and a return on equity of 90.23%. The business had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLX. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.