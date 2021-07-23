Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. 33,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 271,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHQAU)

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

