Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Shenandoah Telecommunications has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $59.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.13 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 48.16% and a return on equity of 6.21%. On average, analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $52.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.12. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $61.53.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $18.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 680.00%.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 28,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $1,473,738.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,895 shares of company stock worth $2,593,103. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHEN shares. TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

