Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Gap Down to $91.68

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $91.68, but opened at $85.94. Shift4 Payments shares last traded at $85.10, with a volume of 11,420 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion and a PE ratio of -84.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.23.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 191,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $19,029,002.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $459,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,466,269 shares of company stock valued at $133,621,496 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 41.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,641,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,594,000 after purchasing an additional 773,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,268,000 after acquiring an additional 814,160 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,849,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,687,000 after acquiring an additional 69,466 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,655,000 after acquiring an additional 106,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,425,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,904,000 after acquiring an additional 416,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

