Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) PT Raised to $46.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its target price boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 66.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.08.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shares of SHLS opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.39.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $322,645.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.