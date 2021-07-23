Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SAEYY stock opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.28.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

