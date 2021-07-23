Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Uniphar (LON:UPR)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Uniphar (LON:UPR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of LON UPR opened at GBX 295 ($3.85) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 287.44. Uniphar has a 1 year low of GBX 2.43 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 304 ($3.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £805.39 million and a PE ratio of 32.42.

Uniphar Company Profile

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

