Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Uniphar (LON:UPR)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Uniphar (LON:UPR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Shares of LON UPR opened at GBX 295 ($3.85) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 287.44. Uniphar has a 1 year low of GBX 2.43 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 304 ($3.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £805.39 million and a PE ratio of 32.42.
Uniphar Company Profile
