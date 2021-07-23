Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Volution Group (LON:FAN)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FAN. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Volution Group from GBX 377 ($4.93) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Volution Group from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

FAN opened at GBX 488 ($6.38) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. Volution Group has a 52-week low of GBX 151 ($1.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 503 ($6.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £964.31 million and a PE ratio of 92.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 431.60.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

