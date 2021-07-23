Showcase (SHO) Trading 11.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last week, Showcase has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a total market cap of $447,724.00 and $120,653.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00039385 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00103478 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00142238 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,440.28 or 1.00038625 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,517,162 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.