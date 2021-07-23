Shyft Network Hits Market Capitalization of $59.88 Million (SHFT)

Shyft Network (CURRENCY:SHFT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Shyft Network has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Shyft Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001772 BTC on major exchanges. Shyft Network has a total market capitalization of $59.88 million and $91,318.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00047751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.00 or 0.00848180 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About Shyft Network

SHFT is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,989,841 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

Buying and Selling Shyft Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shyft Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shyft Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shyft Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

