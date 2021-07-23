Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GCTAF. HSBC raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $31.18 price objective on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.80.

OTCMKTS GCTAF opened at $27.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $48.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the quarter. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy comprises about 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

