Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of SWIR opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $681.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $108.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

