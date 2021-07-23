SIGA Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,771 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 5,673% compared to the typical volume of 48 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SIGA Technologies by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $473.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.44. SIGA Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $8.10.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.59% and a return on equity of 56.02%. The company had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that SIGA Technologies will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIGA. TheStreet cut SIGA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SIGA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

