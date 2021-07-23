Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Signature Bank from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $268.94.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $237.03 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $263.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.41.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

