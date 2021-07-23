Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) shares rose 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.54 and last traded at $47.42. Approximately 5,494 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 299,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

The company has a current ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.71.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. The business had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $614,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,391,886.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Lasersohn sold 5,427 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $247,471.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,399 shares of company stock worth $4,409,509 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,158,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,700,000 after buying an additional 786,034 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 332.3% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 488,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,745,000 after buying an additional 375,545 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,360,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,890,000 after buying an additional 351,697 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,262,000 after buying an additional 277,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 615,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,182,000 after buying an additional 262,376 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

