Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Silverback Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Silverback Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBTX traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.61. 3,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,984. Silverback Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $63.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18). As a group, equities analysts expect that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 3,705.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

