Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.52. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.09 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.22%. Analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 37.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 206,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 594,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 52,298 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 427,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 19,561 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 60,541 shares during the period. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.