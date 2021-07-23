Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.550-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.92 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.55-2.65 EPS.

SKX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

NYSE SKX traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.67. The company had a trading volume of 205,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,964. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 1.44. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,530.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $237,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,813 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.