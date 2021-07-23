SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.66. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.95.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

SLG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.