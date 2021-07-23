SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Morgan Stanley

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLG. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.30.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $75.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.95. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.02). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 17.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,072,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

