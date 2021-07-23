Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.79. Sleep Number also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.250-$ EPS.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $96.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.96. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $42.15 and a 52 week high of $151.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.02.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a c+ rating to a d- rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.80.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

