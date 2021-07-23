Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $84.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.26.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of SNAP traded up $14.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.25. The stock had a trading volume of 860,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,798,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.70 and a beta of 1.27. Snap has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $107,393.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,547.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $15,157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,319,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,359,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,207,758 shares of company stock worth $261,476,395.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Snap by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Snap by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.