Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at UBS Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SNAP. Wedbush raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. increased their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.89.

Snap stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.92 billion, a PE ratio of -98.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.37. Snap has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $15,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,319,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,359,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $121,768.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,207,758 shares of company stock valued at $261,476,395.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Snap by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 122,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Snap by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 28,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

